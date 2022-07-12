Twitter
Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Ch – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.5% Upside

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Ch with ticker code (CQP) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 58 and 48 calculating the average target price we see 52.86. Now with the previous closing price of 43.5 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 50.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 47.7. The market capitalisation for the company is $20,382m. Visit the company website at: https://cqpir.cheniere.com

The potential market cap would be $24,768m based on the market concensus.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company’s regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day. It also owns a 94-mile pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. Cheniere Energy Partners GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

