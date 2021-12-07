Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Ch – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.2% Upside

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Ch found using ticker (CQP) now have 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 39 and has a mean target at 45.06. Now with the previous closing price of 40.88 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 42.53 and the 200 day MA is 42.06. The company has a market capitalisation of $19,593m. Company Website: https://cqpir.cheniere.com

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company’s regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day. It also owns a 94-mile pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. Cheniere Energy Partners GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.