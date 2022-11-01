Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Ch – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.6% Downside

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Ch with ticker code (CQP) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 64 and 48 calculating the average target price we see 53.85. Given that the stocks previous close was at 59.54 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -9.6%. The 50 day MA is 55.13 while the 200 day moving average is 51.62. The company has a market cap of $29,105m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://cqpir.cheniere.com

The potential market cap would be $26,323m based on the market concensus.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company’s regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day. It also owns a 94-mile pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. Cheniere Energy Partners GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.