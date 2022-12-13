Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Ch – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.9% Downside

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Ch found using ticker (CQP) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 62 and 47 calculating the average target price we see 52.87. Now with the previous closing price of 57.38 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -7.9%. The day 50 moving average is 57.14 while the 200 day moving average is 53.01. The company has a market capitalisation of $28,248m. Find out more information at: https://cqpir.cheniere.com

The potential market cap would be $26,028m based on the market concensus.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company’s regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day. It also owns a 94-mile pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. Cheniere Energy Partners GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.