Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Ch – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.7% Downside

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Ch found using ticker (CQP) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 64 and 48 calculating the mean target price we have 53.85. Now with the previous closing price of 57.1 this indicates there is a potential downside of -5.7%. The 50 day MA is 54.09 and the 200 day MA is 51.26. The market cap for the company is $26,970m. Find out more information at: https://cqpir.cheniere.com

The potential market cap would be $25,435m based on the market concensus.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company’s regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day. It also owns a 94-mile pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. Cheniere Energy Partners GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.