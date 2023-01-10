Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Ch – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.1% Downside

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Ch found using ticker (CQP) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 62 and 47 calculating the mean target price we have 52.87. Given that the stocks previous close was at 55.73 this would imply there is a potential downside of -5.1%. The day 50 moving average is 57.66 while the 200 day moving average is 53.42. The market cap for the company is $27,285m. Company Website: https://cqpir.cheniere.com

The potential market cap would be $25,885m based on the market concensus.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company’s regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day. It also owns a 94-mile pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. Cheniere Energy Partners GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.