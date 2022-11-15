Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Ch – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.1% Downside

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Ch found using ticker (CQP) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 62 and 48 and has a mean target at 53.21. With the stocks previous close at 54.91 this indicates there is a potential downside of -3.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 55.68 while the 200 day moving average is 52.14. The company has a market cap of $26,515m. Find out more information at: https://cqpir.cheniere.com

The potential market cap would be $25,694m based on the market concensus.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company’s regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day. It also owns a 94-mile pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. Cheniere Energy Partners GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.