Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Ch – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.5% Downside

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Ch with ticker code (CQP) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 62 and 48 calculating the mean target price we have 53.29. With the stocks previous close at 59.51 this indicates there is a potential downside of -10.5%. The day 50 moving average is 56.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to 52.82. The market cap for the company is $28,698m. Find out more information at: https://cqpir.cheniere.com

The potential market cap would be $25,699m based on the market concensus.