Cheniere Energy, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.5% Upside

Cheniere Energy, Inc. found using ticker (LNG) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 236 and 168 with the average target price sitting at 198.6. Now with the previous closing price of 148.79 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 33.5%. The 50 day MA is 152.82 and the 200 day moving average is 152.72. The market cap for the company is $37,555m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cheniere.com

The potential market cap would be $50,127m based on the market concensus.

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. It is also involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.