Cheniere Energy, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.4% Upside

Cheniere Energy, Inc. with ticker code (LNG) now have 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 236 and 168 and has a mean target at 199.95. With the stocks previous close at 155.71 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 28.4%. The day 50 moving average is 151.34 and the 200 day MA is 154.02. The company has a market capitalisation of $37,818m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cheniere.com

The potential market cap would be $48,563m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. It is also involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.