Cheniere Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.6% Upside

Cheniere Energy found using ticker (LNG) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 75 and 58 calculating the average target price we see 66.58. With the stocks previous close at 49.83 this indicates there is a potential upside of 33.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 49.3 while the 200 day moving average is 47.67. The company has a market cap of $12,502m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cheniere.com

Cheniere Energy, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. In addition, it is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

