Cheniere Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.8% Upside

Cheniere Energy with ticker code (LNG) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75 and 57 calculating the average target price we see 66.47. Given that the stocks previous close was at 50.83 this indicates there is a potential upside of 30.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 51.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 45.54. The company has a market cap of $12,744m. Find out more information at: http://www.cheniere.com

Cheniere Energy, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. In addition, it is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn