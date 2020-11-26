Twitter
Cheniere Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Cheniere Energy with ticker code (LNG) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 79 and 61 calculating the average target price we see 68.95. With the stocks previous close at 58.97 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.9%. The 50 day MA is 50.74 and the 200 day moving average is 49.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,972m. Find out more information at: http://www.cheniere.com

Cheniere Energy, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. It is also involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

