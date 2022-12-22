Cheniere Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.2% Upside

Cheniere Energy with ticker code (LNG) have now 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 245 and 187 calculating the mean target price we have 207.9. With the stocks previous close at 157.32 this would imply there is a potential upside of 32.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 168.73 and the 200 day MA is 150.38. The company has a market cap of $38,804m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cheniere.com

The potential market cap would be $51,281m based on the market concensus.

Cheniere Energy, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. It is also involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.