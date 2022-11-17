Cheniere Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.9% Upside

Cheniere Energy with ticker code (LNG) have now 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 245 and 187 and has a mean target at 208.25. Now with the previous closing price of 165.37 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 168.24 while the 200 day moving average is 144.91. The market capitalisation for the company is $41,678m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cheniere.com

The potential market cap would be $52,485m based on the market concensus.

Cheniere Energy, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. It is also involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.