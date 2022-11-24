Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Cheniere Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Cheniere Energy with ticker code (LNG) have now 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 245 and 187 calculating the mean target price we have 208. Given that the stocks previous close was at 172.47 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 20.6%. The day 50 moving average is 168.92 and the 200 moving average now moves to 146.5. The company has a market capitalisation of $42,968m. Find out more information at: https://www.cheniere.com

The potential market cap would be $51,820m based on the market concensus.

Cheniere Energy, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. It is also involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

