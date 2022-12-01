Cheniere Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.5% Upside

Cheniere Energy with ticker code (LNG) now have 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 245 and 187 with the average target price sitting at 208. Given that the stocks previous close was at 172.65 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 169.08 and the 200 day MA is 147.32. The company has a market cap of $43,605m. Find out more information at: https://www.cheniere.com

The potential market cap would be $52,533m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Cheniere Energy, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. It is also involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.