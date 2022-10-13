Follow us on:

Cheniere Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.4% Upside

Cheniere Energy with ticker code (LNG) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 229 and 174 calculating the average target price we see 197.47. With the stocks previous close at 168.14 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 162.38 and the 200 day MA is 137.3. The market cap for the company is $42,865m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cheniere.com

The potential market cap would be $50,343m based on the market concensus.

Cheniere Energy, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. It is also involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

