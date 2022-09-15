Cheniere Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.5% Upside

Cheniere Energy with ticker code (LNG) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 217 and 159 with the average target price sitting at 188.05. With the stocks previous close at 165.67 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 148.87 and the 200 day moving average is 130.7. The market capitalisation for the company is $43,505m. Find out more information at: https://www.cheniere.com

The potential market cap would be $49,382m based on the market concensus.

Cheniere Energy, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. It is also involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.