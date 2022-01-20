Cheniere Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.0% Upside

Cheniere Energy with ticker code (LNG) have now 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 158 and 61 calculating the average target price we see 125.77. With the stocks previous close at 112.32 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 105.33 and the 200 day MA is 92.31. The market cap for the company is $27,471m. Company Website: https://www.cheniere.com

The potential market cap would be $30,761m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Cheniere Energy, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. It is also involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.