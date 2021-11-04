Cheniere Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.7% Upside

Cheniere Energy found using ticker (LNG) have now 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 133 and 61 with a mean TP of 116.82. With the stocks previous close at 105.57 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.7%. The day 50 moving average is 100.29 and the 200 day MA is 88.68. The company has a market cap of $26,791m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cheniere.com

Cheniere Energy, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. It is also involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.