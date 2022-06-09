Cheniere Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

Cheniere Energy found using ticker (LNG) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 184 and 61 with a mean TP of 161.65. Now with the previous closing price of 146.25 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 138.13 and the 200 day moving average is 115.7. The market capitalisation for the company is $36,136m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cheniere.com

The potential market cap would be $39,941m based on the market concensus.

Cheniere Energy, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. It is also involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.