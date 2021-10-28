Cheniere Energy, – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.7% Upside

Cheniere Energy, found using ticker (LNG) now have 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 133 and 61 calculating the average target price we see 115.41. Given that the stocks previous close was at 107.18 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 98.23 and the 200 moving average now moves to 87.67. The market capitalisation for the company is $26,847m. Find out more information at: http://www.cheniere.com

Cheniere Energy, , an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. It is also involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.