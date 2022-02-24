Chemring Group plc 30.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Chemring Group plc with ticker (LON:CHG) now has a potential upside of 30.5% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 355 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Chemring Group plc share price of 247 GBX at opening today (24/02/2022) indicates a potential upside of 30.5%. Trading has ranged between 244 (52 week low) and 346 (52 week high) with an average of 936,678 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £720,618,022.



Chemring Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based technology solutions company. The Company is engaged in developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard its customer’s needs. The Company offers its solutions to defense organizations and security agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport. The Company operates through two segments: Sensors & Information, and Countermeasures & Energetics. Its Sensors & Information segment is engaged in the development and manufacture of explosive hazard detection (EHD) equipment, chemical and biological threat detection equipment, electronic countermeasures and network protection technologies. Its Countermeasures & Energetics segment is engaged in the development and manufacture of expendable countermeasures for air and sea platforms, cartridge/propellant actuated devices, pyrotechnic devices for satellite launch and deployment, missile components, propellants, separation sub-systems, actuators and energetic materials.







