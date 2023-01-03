Chemring Group plc 21.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Chemring Group plc with ticker (LON:CHG) now has a potential upside of 21.4% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 380 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Chemring Group plc share price of 299 GBX at opening today (03/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 21.4%. Trading has ranged between 247 (52 week low) and 384 (52 week high) with an average of 529,781 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £848,907,029.



Chemring Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based technology solutions company. The Company operates through two segments: Sensors & Information, and Countermeasures & Energetics. Its Sensors & Information segment is engaged in the development and manufacture of explosive hazard detection (EHD) equipment, chemical and biological threat detection equipment, electronic countermeasures and network protection technologies. Its Countermeasures & Energetics segment is engaged in the development and manufacture of expendable countermeasures for air and sea platforms, cartridge/propellant actuated devices, pyrotechnic devices for satellite launch and deployment, missile components, propellants, separation sub-systems, actuators and energetic materials. Its customer base spans national defense organizations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets, such as space and transport. The Company supports its customers in more than 50 countries across the globe.







