Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Chemring Group plc 14.7% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Chemring Group plc with ticker (LON:CHG) now has a potential upside of 14.7% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 300 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Chemring Group plc share price of 256 GBX at opening today (16/02/2022) indicates a potential upside of 14.7%. Trading has ranged between 244 (52 week low) and 346 (52 week high) with an average of 893,483 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £731,944,042.

Chemring Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based technology solutions company. The Company is engaged in developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard its customer’s needs. The Company offers its solutions to defense organizations and security agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport. The Company operates through two segments: Sensors & Information, and Countermeasures & Energetics. Its Sensors & Information segment is engaged in the development and manufacture of explosive hazard detection (EHD) equipment, chemical and biological threat detection equipment, electronic countermeasures and network protection technologies. Its Countermeasures & Energetics segment is engaged in the development and manufacture of expendable countermeasures for air and sea platforms, cartridge/propellant actuated devices, pyrotechnic devices for satellite launch and deployment, missile components, propellants, separation sub-systems, actuators and energetic materials.



Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.