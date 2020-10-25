Chemours Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.1% Downside

Chemours Company (The) found using ticker (CC) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 26 and 12 with a mean TP of 20.36. Now with the previous closing price of 21.69 this would imply there is a potential downside of -6.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 21.59 while the 200 day moving average is 17.08. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,594m. Visit the company website at: http://www.chemours.com

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications. The Chemical Solutions segment provides industrial and specialty chemicals for gold production, consumer, plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, general industrial, electronics, mining, and oil refining industries. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide pigments under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging. It sell its products through direct channels, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The Chemours Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

