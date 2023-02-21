Chemours Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.1% Upside

Chemours Company (The) found using ticker (CC) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 52 and 27 and has a mean target at 38.73. Given that the stocks previous close was at 34.85 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.1%. The day 50 moving average is 32.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to 33.35. The market cap for the company is $5,204m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.chemours.com

The potential market cap would be $5,783m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging. The Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment offers of refrigerants, thermal management solutions, propellants, foam blowing agents, and specialty solvents. The Advanced Performance Materials segment products portfolio includes various industrial resins, specialty products, membranes, and coatings for consumer electronics, semiconductors, digital communications, transportation, energy, oil and gas, and medical, and other applications. The company sells its products through direct and indirect channels, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The Chemours Company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.