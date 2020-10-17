Chemours Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential -11.3% Downside

Chemours Company (The) with ticker code (CC) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 12 and has a mean target at 20.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at 22.95 this would imply there is a potential downside of -11.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 21.35 while the 200 day moving average is 16.41. The company has a market cap of $3,842m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.chemours.com

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications. The Chemical Solutions segment provides industrial and specialty chemicals for gold production, consumer, plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, general industrial, electronics, mining, and oil refining industries. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide pigments under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging. It sell its products through direct channels, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The Chemours Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

