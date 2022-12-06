Chemours Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.8% Upside

Chemours Company (The) with ticker code (CC) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 50 and 24 calculating the mean target price we have 33.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.37 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.8%. The day 50 moving average is 29.23 and the 200 day MA is 32.78. The market cap for the company is $4,641m. Visit the company website at: https://www.chemours.com

The potential market cap would be $4,956m based on the market concensus.