Chemours Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.7% Upside

Chemours Company (The) with ticker code (CC) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 54 and 34 and has a mean target at 41.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.42 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.7%. The 50 day MA is 31.01 and the 200 moving average now moves to 31.71. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,109m. Company Website: https://www.chemours.com

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications. The Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment offers of refrigerants, propellants, blowing agents, and specialty solvents. The Advanced Performance Materials segment provides polymers and advanced materials. Its Chemical Solutions segment offers industrial chemicals used in gold production, industrial, and consumer applications. The company sells its products through direct channels, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The Chemours Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.