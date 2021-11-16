Chemours Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.9% Upside

Chemours Company (The) with ticker code (CC) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 54 and 34 calculating the average target price we see 41.08. With the stocks previous close at 33.16 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.9%. The 50 day MA is 30.19 and the 200 day moving average is 32.66. The company has a market cap of $5,394m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.chemours.com

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications. The Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment offers of refrigerants, propellants, blowing agents, and specialty solvents. The Advanced Performance Materials segment provides polymers and advanced materials. Its Chemical Solutions segment offers industrial chemicals used in gold production, industrial, and consumer applications. The company sells its products through direct channels, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The Chemours Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.