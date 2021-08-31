Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Chemours Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Chemours Company (The) found using ticker (CC) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 35 and has a mean target at 41.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 34.73 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 33.18 while the 200 day moving average is 31.51. The market cap for the company is $5,614m. Company Website: http://www.chemours.com

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications. The Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment offers of refrigerants, propellants, blowing agents, and specialty solvents. The Advanced Performance Materials segment provides polymers and advanced materials. Its Chemical Solutions segment offers industrial chemicals used in gold production, industrial, and consumer applications. The company sells its products through direct channels, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The Chemours Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.