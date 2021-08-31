Chemours Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.5% Upside

Chemours Company (The) found using ticker (CC) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 35 and has a mean target at 41.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 34.73 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 33.18 while the 200 day moving average is 31.51. The market cap for the company is $5,614m. Company Website: http://www.chemours.com

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications. The Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment offers of refrigerants, propellants, blowing agents, and specialty solvents. The Advanced Performance Materials segment provides polymers and advanced materials. Its Chemical Solutions segment offers industrial chemicals used in gold production, industrial, and consumer applications. The company sells its products through direct channels, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The Chemours Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.