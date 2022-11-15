Chemours Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential .2% Upside

Chemours Company (The) with ticker code (CC) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 50 and 24 calculating the mean target price we have 33.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 33.43 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of .2%. The 50 day MA is 29.27 and the 200 day moving average is 32.82. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,041m. Visit the company website at: https://www.chemours.com

The potential market cap would be $5,051m based on the market concensus.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging. The Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment offers of refrigerants, thermal management solutions, propellants, foam blowing agents, and specialty solvents. The Advanced Performance Materials segment products portfolio includes various industrial resins, specialty products, membranes, and coatings for consumer electronics, semiconductors, digital communications, transportation, energy, oil and gas, and medical, and others applications. The Chemical Solutions segment comprises a portfolio of industrial chemicals used as raw materials and catalysts for gold production, clean and disinfect, oil and gas, water treatment, electronics, and automotive applications. The company sells its products through direct and indirect channels, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The Chemours Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.