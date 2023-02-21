Chemed Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.5% Upside

Chemed Corp with ticker code (CHE) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 580 and 545 calculating the mean target price we have 565. With the stocks previous close at 515.9 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.5%. The day 50 moving average is 505.34 while the 200 day moving average is 486.02. The company has a market cap of $7,634m. Visit the company website at: https://www.chemed.com

The potential market cap would be $8,361m based on the market concensus.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.