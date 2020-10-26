Chemed Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.7% Upside

Chemed Corp found using ticker (CHE) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 600 and 535 calculating the average target price we see 565. Given that the stocks previous close was at 488.23 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 485.05 and the 200 day moving average is 472.35. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,779m. Find out more information at: http://www.chemed.com

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

