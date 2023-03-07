Chemed Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.0% Upside

Chemed Corp found using ticker (CHE) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 590 and 560 calculating the mean target price we have 579. Now with the previous closing price of 521.48 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 507.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 487.1. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,795m. Visit the company website at: https://www.chemed.com

The potential market cap would be $8,655m based on the market concensus.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.