Chemed Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.3% Upside

Chemed Corp found using ticker (CHE) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 580 and 545 calculating the mean target price we have 565. Given that the stocks previous close was at 517.15 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 498.18 and the 200 moving average now moves to 485.35. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,590m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.chemed.com

The potential market cap would be $8,293m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.