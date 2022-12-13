Chemed Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.3% Upside

Chemed Corp with ticker code (CHE) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 580 and 545 with a mean TP of 565. Given that the stocks previous close was at 516.82 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.3%. The day 50 moving average is 480.48 and the 200 day moving average is 483.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,659m. Find out more information at: https://www.chemed.com

The potential market cap would be $8,372m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.