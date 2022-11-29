Chemed Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.3% Upside

Chemed Corp found using ticker (CHE) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 580 and 545 calculating the average target price we see 565. With the stocks previous close at 516.92 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.3%. The 50 day MA is 467 and the 200 day MA is 480.45. The company has a market cap of $7,595m. Visit the company website at: https://www.chemed.com

The potential market cap would be $8,301m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.