Chemed Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.8% Upside

Chemed Corp with ticker code (CHE) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 580 and 545 with the average target price sitting at 565. With the stocks previous close at 524.1 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 473.08 and the 200 day moving average is 481.87. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,766m. Find out more information at: https://www.chemed.com

The potential market cap would be $8,372m based on the market concensus.