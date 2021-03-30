Chemed Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.1% Upside

Chemed Corp with ticker code (CHE) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 605 and 580 with the average target price sitting at 595. Now with the previous closing price of 464.58 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 463.79 and the 200 day moving average is 490.59. The company has a market cap of $7,589m. Find out more information at: http://www.chemed.com

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations. Chemed Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.