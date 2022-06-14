Chemed Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.1% Upside

Chemed Corp found using ticker (CHE) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 592 and 560 with a mean TP of 576.75. Now with the previous closing price of 464.57 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 495.45 and the 200 day MA is 482.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,867m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.chemed.com

The potential market cap would be $8,525m based on the market concensus.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.