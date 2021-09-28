Chemed Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.2% Upside

Chemed Corp with ticker code (CHE) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 609 and 515 with a mean TP of 577.25. Now with the previous closing price of 468.39 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 469.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to 474.21. The market cap for the company is $7,415m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.chemed.com

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations. Chemed Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.