Chemed Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.1% Upside

Chemed Corp found using ticker (CHE) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 580 and 541 calculating the mean target price we have 564. With the stocks previous close at 461.93 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 460.43 while the 200 day moving average is 478.22. The company has a market cap of $6,959m. Find out more information at: https://www.chemed.com

The potential market cap would be $8,496m based on the market concensus.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.