Chemed Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.2% Upside

Chemed Corp with ticker code (CHE) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 600 and 535 with the average target price sitting at 565. With the stocks previous close at 473.92 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 482.22 and the 200 day moving average is 481.08. The company has a market cap of $7,559m. Visit the company website at: http://www.chemed.com

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.