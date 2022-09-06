Chemed Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.3% Upside

Chemed Corp found using ticker (CHE) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 580 and 541 and has a mean target at 564. Given that the stocks previous close was at 476.75 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 485.94 and the 200 day MA is 487.68. The company has a market cap of $7,020m. Find out more information at: https://www.chemed.com

The potential market cap would be $8,305m based on the market concensus.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.