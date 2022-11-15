Chemed Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.3% Upside

Chemed Corp with ticker code (CHE) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 580 and 545 calculating the average target price we see 565. With the stocks previous close at 490.03 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.3%. The 50 day MA is 462.4 while the 200 day moving average is 479.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,292m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.chemed.com

The potential market cap would be $8,407m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.