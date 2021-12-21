Chemed Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.2% Upside

Chemed Corp found using ticker (CHE) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 609 and 560 calculating the mean target price we have 587.25. With the stocks previous close at 514.1 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.2%. The 50 day MA is 476.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to 472.92. The company has a market cap of $7,829m. Find out more information at: https://www.chemed.com

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations. Chemed Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.