Chemed Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.9% Upside

Chemed Corp found using ticker (CHE) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 592 and 560 and has a mean target at 576.75. With the stocks previous close at 506.48 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.9%. The day 50 moving average is 483.02 and the 200 day MA is 484.39. The company has a market cap of $7,671m. Find out more information at: https://www.chemed.com

The potential market cap would be $8,736m based on the market concensus.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.